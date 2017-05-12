Pages Navigation Menu

Govt committee to resolve housing protests – iAfrica.com

Posted on May 12, 2017


Govt committee to resolve housing protests
A high-level political committee set up to resolve the ongoing housing protests in Gauteng is expected to start its work on Friday. This announcement was made following a meeting between Human Settlement Ministers Lindiwe Sisulu, Cooperative …
Government says genuine issues behind protestsJacaranda FM
Police stations across the province on high alertRoodepoort Record

Comments

