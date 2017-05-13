Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Govt rejects N2.5 billion bid for diamond stone – P.M. News

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Govt rejects N2.5 billion bid for diamond stone
P.M. News
The government of Sierra Leone has rejected a $7.8 million bid, about N2.5 billion for a rough, egg-sized diamond stone, one of the biggest ever found, saying it failed to meet its own valuation. The 709-carat gem is the second largest ever discovered

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.