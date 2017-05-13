Govt rejects N2.5 billion bid for diamond stone – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Govt rejects N2.5 billion bid for diamond stone
P.M. News
The government of Sierra Leone has rejected a $7.8 million bid, about N2.5 billion for a rough, egg-sized diamond stone, one of the biggest ever found, saying it failed to meet its own valuation. The 709-carat gem is the second largest ever discovered …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!