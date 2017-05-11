Govt. retires OGTV, OGBC General Managers – The News
Govt. retires OGTV, OGBC General Managers
The News
The Ogun State Government has announced the retirement of the General Managers of the State Television (OGTV), Mr Dele Bolujoko, and State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC), Mr Tunde Awolana. The government on Wednesday advised the affected …
