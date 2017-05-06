Pages Navigation Menu

Imoke: Nigerian Tourism Needs Nigerians to Thrive – Nigeria Today

Imoke: Nigerian Tourism Needs Nigerians to Thrive
The former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke says Nigerians must be involved for tourism to thrive in the country. He was speaking at the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators, (NATOP), AGM Conference 2017 held recently at Renaissance Hotel, …
