Govt. to partner private investors to boost tomato production – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 19, 2017


Govt. to partner private investors to boost tomato production
The Kano State Government says it is ready to partner with private investors to boost tomato production in the state. The state Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, said this in an interview with the News Agency of …
