Govt urged to make favourable policies to boost leather industry

THE Founder/Organizer of the Lagos Leather Fair, Mrs. Femi Olayebi, has said that for the future of Nigerian leather goods industry to be secured, appropriate policies, large raw material supply and a large pool of skilled labour must be put in place by government.

Olayebi said this during a briefing to announce the activities for the upcoming Lagos Leather Fair, tagged: “Changing the Narrative,” scheduled for June 2- 4, 2017.

She said that with Nigeria having one of Africa’s largest livestock populations, it was not surprising that the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, identified leather and finished leather goods alongside 10 other products as having great financial value capable of replacing oil in Nigerian economy.

She said: “It is noteworthy that Sokoto red goat skin is one of the world’s best and attracts huge demand by global fashion houses. Developed countries such as Italy are undoubtedly major consumers of Nigerian leather.”

She said the fair would draw attention to the untapped possibilities within the leather industry, identify the current challenges and discuss possible innovative solutions to move the industry forward.

The post Govt urged to make favourable policies to boost leather industry appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

