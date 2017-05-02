GQ Are Calling ‘It Comes At Night’ The Scariest Movie Of 2017 [Trailer]

I don’t like horror movies, never have, but some people obviously enjoy being terrified.

That means we are treated to a number of new horror flicks every year, and some end up being a pile of turd.

If you ask GQ, though, It Comes at Night is going to be a real ‘cling on to those next you on the couch’ kind of movie.

Here’s what they had to say after watching the new trailer:

What’s scarier than an apocalyptic virus? What’s scarier than figuring out who you can trust when things start to go wrong in an enclosed space? What’s scarier than a red fucking door that must stay locked at all times? If anything, this trailer gives a little too much away compared to the agonizing, slow-build, mini-art movie experiment that was its teaser trailer. Seriously, just look at this thing. Then close your eyes and listen to this thing.

I say keep your eyes open, it’s less terrifying:

Scary, yes, but the most terrifying movie of 2017? I think we all know WHICH MOVIE is running away with that title…

[source:gq]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

