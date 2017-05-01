Grab This Opportunity To Be Great, Al_Makura Charges NIPOGA Athletes

Athletes competing at the Nigerian Polytechnic Games being hosted by the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa (FEDPONAS), have been charged to not pass up the great opportunity provided by the games, to be great athletes.

The governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al_Makura, challenged the athletes to take advantage of the competition and showcase their talents, in order to attract sponsors to themselves.

Al_Makura made the call during the opening ceremony of the 19th edition of the NIPOGA tagged ”Nasarawa 2017,” at the host school’s games’ ground.

Represented by his Deputy, Silas Agara, he tasked the athletes to not only compete to represent their individual states or institutions but to strive to become sportsmen and women to represent the country.

”I urge all participants to compete in a friendly and cordial atmosphere and, also, exhibit maturity as you represent your various institutions. Compete in a healthy rivalry that demonstrates sportsmanship and you will enjoy the competition.

”Also, I urge you to follow the rules of the games by avoiding to take any stimulants, as this will affect the objective of the festival and tarnish your image,” he added.

In his welcome address, the school’s rector and president of the NIPOGA Council, Professor Shettimma Abdulkadir Saidu, said this edition of the games remained unique, as it incorporates developing the Nigerian youth through sports.

”We all need each other in our daily endeavours and no individual can live in isolation and survive. We urge you all to maintain the NIPOGA spirit of sportsmanship and endeavour to make as many friends as you can during the period,” he said.

Earlier, sports legend Samson Siasia, whose presence motivated the participants, assured the talented athletes of his unwavering support.

Promoter of the games, A3 Foundation, in a goodwill message by its founder, Ambassador Aisha Audu-Omeje, said the 2017 NIPOGA games had a different vigour; one that would, henceforth, dwarf the Nigerian Universities Games (NUGA), considering the support from sports legends.

”NIPOGA shouldn’t stop at school competitions alone. It should be a source of living for the students after their graduation.

”That is why we brought on board legends like Samson Siasia, UN sports representatives, FIFA agent and President of Rudder Sports Management Emmanuel Omije, as well as others who would be coming around to motivate the students. NIPOGA will outshine NUGA henceforth,” she said.

In the first football game following the opening ceremony, host, FEDPONAS overwhelmed Sokoto State Polytechnic 2-1 at the main pitch of the school’s sports complex.

Over 4,000 contingents from about 50 polytechnics across the country would compete in athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, football, hockey, judo, scrabble, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball , handball and other track and field events.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

