Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Villagers on Grace Mugabe farm ‘beaten on soles of feet’: HRW – News24

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Villagers on Grace Mugabe farm 'beaten on soles of feet': HRW
News24
A Zimbabwean man has reportedly been dragged to court after he tried to rescue the country's official bird, which he had found at his home unable to fly. Zim opposition, unions scoff at VP's 2.2 million jobs claim – report · 'Massive' load-shedding
[ 23rd May 2017 ] Grace Mugabe's ex threatens to reveal Robert Mugabe's health woes Health & FitnessThe Zimbabwe Mail
Health Watch: Zimbabwe's Robert MugabeCouncil on Foreign Relations (blog)
Families evicted from 'Mugabe' farmThe Times (subscription)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.