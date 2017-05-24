Villagers on Grace Mugabe farm ‘beaten on soles of feet’: HRW – News24
|
News24
|
Villagers on Grace Mugabe farm 'beaten on soles of feet': HRW
News24
A Zimbabwean man has reportedly been dragged to court after he tried to rescue the country's official bird, which he had found at his home unable to fly. Zim opposition, unions scoff at VP's 2.2 million jobs claim – report · 'Massive' load-shedding …
[ 23rd May 2017 ] Grace Mugabe's ex threatens to reveal Robert Mugabe's health woes Health & Fitness
Health Watch: Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Families evicted from 'Mugabe' farm
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!