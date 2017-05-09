Grammy Award-Winner, Lekan Babalola Embarks On Ebo Tour

Nigerian Grammy award-winning percussionist, Lekan Babalola, has unveiled plans for his 2017 concert series tagged Ebo Tour.

Ebo which translates in Babalola’s native Yoruba language as a ‘traditional offering,’ is a beautiful nexus between the percussionist’s funk music and his Ifa way of life.

The anticipated concert has been scheduled to tour major cities in the UK from June and will be powered by the Sacred Funk project and his agency, Temple Management Company.

The Ebo Tour kicks-off on Saturday, June 17th at Somerfest Festival, Somerset featuring spoken word by Dr. Olu Taiwo. The Sacred Funk train moves to Mostly Jazz And Funk Mosley Park in Birmingham on July 9th.

It makes its next stop in Manchester at Band On The Wall on July 27, 2017. Other schedules include Colchester Arts Centre, Essex on Sunday, September 24thh, Vortex Jazz Club, London on Thursday, September 2017 and The Canteen, Bristol on September 30th.

A protégé of the late Fela Kuti, Lekan Babalola has twice won Grammy Awards with artists Ali Faka Toure and Cassandra Wilson.

Babalola, who is based in Birmingham, UK, is currently touring the world with the Atomic Bomb – The Music of William Onyeabor featuring the likes of David Byrne (Talking Heads), Money Mark (Beastie Boys), Alexis Taylor (Hot Chips) and many others.

EBO TOUR 2017

SATURDAY 17TH JUNE 2017

Featuring Dr. Olu Taiwo –Spoken Word

Somerfest Festival, Taunton High Street, Somerset TA1 3PJ

www.somerfest.net | Tel –

SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2017

MOSTLY JAZZ AND FUNK

Mosley Park, Alcester Road, Birmingham, B13 8DJ

www.mostlyjazz.co.uk |

Thursday 27 July 2017

BAND ON THE WALL

25 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JZ

www.bandonthewall.org | Tel – 0161 830 3891

Sunday 24th September 2017

COLCHESTER ARTS CENTRE

Church Street, Colchester, Essex, CO1 1NF

www.colchesterartscentre.com | Box Office: 01206 500900

Thursday 28TH September 2017

VORTEX JAZZ CLUB

11 Gillett Square, London, N16 8AZ

www.vortexjazz.co.uk | Info: 020 7254 4097

Saturday 30th September 2017

The Canteen, Canteen Cottage, Henbury Road, Bristol, BS10 7AD

www.canteenbristol.co.uk | Tel – 0117 923 2017

