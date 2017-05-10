Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018 – Vanguard

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
Vanguard
Music's biggest night is heading to New York in 2018 after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organisers of the annual Grammy Awards has said. LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: A detailed view of the GRAMMY awards in the press room at the …
It's Official: The Grammys Will Return to NYC in 2018Billboard
Grammy Awards Will Officially Return to New York in 2018Variety
Grammy Awards Returning to New York After 15 Years AwayNew York Times
The Business Journals –The Music Universe. –YNaija –YouTube
all 66 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.