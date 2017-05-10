Pages Navigation Menu

Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018

Music’s biggest night is heading to New York in 2018 after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organisers of the annual Grammy Awards has said.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: A detailed view of the GRAMMY awards in the press room at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

The 60th Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 28 at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden arena, where the ceremony was last held in 2003.

The development was made known by the Recording Academy and CBS Corp, which televises the live event, in a statement.

The move to bring the prestigious event, staged at the Staples Centre in downtown Los Angeles for the past 14 years, to New York was largely championed by the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, the statement said.

It said the show is estimated to bring 200 million dollars to the city’s economy.

“Playing host to the music industry’s marquee awards show is a unique creative, artistic and economic boon to the rich cultural fabric of our city,” de Blasio said in the statement.

The announcement was accompanied by a short film directed by Spike Lee, in which he and New York musicians including Cyndi Lauper and Tony Bennett showed off the city’s musical history and venues.

