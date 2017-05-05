Granada v Real Madrid preview: La Liga title race resumes live on Sky Sports – SkySports
Granada v Real Madrid preview: La Liga title race resumes live on Sky Sports
SkySports
Zinedine Zidane expects a tough examination of Real Madrid's title credentials when they visit Granada, live on Sky Sports on Saturday. If Barcelona slip up at home to Villarreal earlier on Saturday, Real could have the chance to move three points …
Zidane wary of game against already relegated Granada
