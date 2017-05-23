Graphic Photos: Kidnappers Shot Dead by Police in Anambra

Photos of Kidnappers Killed in Anambra. Officers of The Anambra State Police Command has shot and killed two alleged kidnappers who stormed a Night Club to abduct its manager, Mr Chidi Ojukwu. See Photos below… According to the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, the kidnappers stormed the popular Lounge 24 Night Club in Awka and …

