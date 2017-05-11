Graphic Photos Of 2 Nigerians Shot Dead In South Africa
“Mr Ernest Ughakwesili, 42, native of Nkpor, Idemili north local government area of Anambra state, was shot in a night club by gunmen at Strand Area of Cape Town on Sunday,” he said. “The assailants escaped after the shooting and the victim died before being rushed to the hospital.”
Ibitoye also said the second victim, Chimezie Oranusi, 26, from Oba town in Anambra State, was shot with a friend in a car at Delst area of Cape Town.
“The friend is a South African and is still in the hospital receiving treatment,” he said. “The incidents have been reported to the police and the national secretariat of the union.”
The chairman said the motive behind the shootings had not been ascertained, adding that the police had commenced investigation.
