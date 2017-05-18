Graphic Photos of Ex-PDP Chairman In Bayelsa Who Was Stabbed To Death in His Home

Above is the Graphic photos of Mr. Christopher Hobobo, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bayelsa State chapter who was brutally murdered by assassins have been revealed.

Hobobo was assassinated yesterday morning at his residence on PDP Road, Yenagoa, the state capital. The assassins forced open his gate before gaining access to his sitting room, where they allegedly stabbed him several times in the chest.

It was learnt that his killers refrained from using the gun to kill the former acting Chairman of the PDP in order not to attract the attention of his neighbours. It was also learnt that after the incident, family relations and friends, who thronged to the house as early as 7 am invited police.

A team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ekeki Division, was said to have removed the deceased’s corpse amidst wailing from sympathisers and neighbours.