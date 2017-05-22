Graphic Photos of Three People Killed by Generator Fumes In Edo State
A sad incident has left three people dead in Edo State. Two ladies and a man died yesterday night due to generator fumes.
According to a report by Osagie Daniels, the house occupants put on the generator in the kitchen and died few hours after inhaling the fumes.
This happened at Agharase Adu street back of winners church Edo.
Men of the Nigeria police have arrived the scene to remove the corpse.
