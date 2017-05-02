Grass-cutting contract: Osinbajo panel grills Babachir Lawal overnight – Vanguard
Grass-cutting contract: Osinbajo panel grills Babachir Lawal overnight
ABUJA— For the second time within a week, the Presidential Investigative Panel, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, last night grilled the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, David Babachir Lawal, over the controversial …
Osinbajo panel grills suspended SGF again
