“You Were A Great Gift To Nigeria” Goodluck Jonathan Eulogies Yaradua

Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan describe Late President Yaradua as a great gift to Nigeria, a peacemaker, and a democrat. In a Facebook post, posted today 5 May 2017, Jonathan remembers Yaradua for leaving behind a legacy of detribalized leadership.

“Seven years ago you left this world leaving behind a legacy of detribalized leadership and a soil that was fertile enough to grow trees whose shade you would never enjoy. As a peace maker, you helped bring peace to the Niger Delta and that singular act brought manifold benefits to Nigeria.”

“As a democrat, you promoted due process in government and equity in public administration. Umar Musa Yar’adua, a friend and brother, a great gift to the nation and people of Nigeria. Seven years gone but never forgotten”

“May you Rest In Peace even as we hope and believe that you made al-Jannah firdaus. Miyetti Allah for the life of service you lived and may Almighty God care for the family you left behind. GEJ.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

