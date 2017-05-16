Greedy Nigerian Student Loses Tuition Fee To Fake Hushpuppi On Twitter

A greedy Nigerian student, @rappertizer, who wanted to turn his 30k which was his tuition fee to N3million, lost the money to a fake Hushpuppi account. The sad student, who took to Twitter to warn potential victims of such account, disclosed he was clouded by the potential outcome. See Tweets : Source: Twitter

The post Greedy Nigerian Student Loses Tuition Fee To Fake Hushpuppi On Twitter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

