Greedy Nigerian Student Loses Tuition Fee To Fake Hushpuppi On Twitter

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A greedy Nigerian student, @rappertizer, who wanted to turn his 30k which was his tuition fee to N3million, lost the money to a fake Hushpuppi account. The sad student, who took to Twitter to warn potential victims of such account,  disclosed he was clouded by the potential outcome. See Tweets : Source: Twitter

