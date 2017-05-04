Pages Navigation Menu

Griezmann agrees to £280,000-a-week Man Utd deal

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports

MANCHESTER UNITED have agreed personal terms with Antoine Griezmann, paving the way for his move to Old Trafford.

Antoine Griezmann

SunSport understands a five-year deal worth £280,000 a week has been accepted by the Atletico Madrid striker.

United will meet the £89million buy-out clause in Griezmann’s Atletico contract which, combined with wages and bonuses, could see the total cost of the transfer exceed £170M.

The France international, 26, is Jose Mourinho’s No 1 transfer target for next season as he rebuilds his squad to challenge for the Premier League title.

Griezmann previously expressed reservations — revealed by SunSport last month — about United qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

However, he has been given assurances about other signings and an increase in the original contract offer.

 

