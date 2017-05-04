Griezmann agrees to £280,000-a-week Man Utd deal

MANCHESTER UNITED have agreed personal terms with Antoine Griezmann, paving the way for his move to Old Trafford.

SunSport understands a five-year deal worth £280,000 a week has been accepted by the Atletico Madrid striker.

United will meet the £89million buy-out clause in Griezmann’s Atletico contract which, combined with wages and bonuses, could see the total cost of the transfer exceed £170M.

The France international, 26, is Jose Mourinho’s No 1 transfer target for next season as he rebuilds his squad to challenge for the Premier League title.

Griezmann previously expressed reservations — revealed by SunSport last month — about United qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

However, he has been given assurances about other signings and an increase in the original contract offer.

