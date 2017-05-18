Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Griezmann Backs Juventus To Win UCL And Buffon, The Ballon d’Or

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Antoine Griezmann has backed Juventus to win the Champions League and Gianluigi Buffon to claim the Ballon d’Or.

Juventus will face defending European champions Real Madrid at the Millennium Stadium come June 3 for the title.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Griezmann has backed Juventus to win the title they’ve not won in over two decades, which will allow Buffon beat Ronaldo and Messi to the Ballon d’Or.

“Juventus will win the Champions League and therefore Gigi Buffon the Ballon d’Or,” Griezmann told Cadena Ser’s El Larguero.

The post Griezmann Backs Juventus To Win UCL And Buffon, The Ballon d’Or appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.