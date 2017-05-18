Griezmann Backs Juventus To Win UCL And Buffon, The Ballon d’Or

Antoine Griezmann has backed Juventus to win the Champions League and Gianluigi Buffon to claim the Ballon d’Or.

Juventus will face defending European champions Real Madrid at the Millennium Stadium come June 3 for the title.

Griezmann has backed Juventus to win the title they’ve not won in over two decades, which will allow Buffon beat Ronaldo and Messi to the Ballon d’Or.

“Juventus will win the Champions League and therefore Gigi Buffon the Ballon d’Or,” Griezmann told Cadena Ser’s El Larguero.

