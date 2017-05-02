Griezmann’s arrival at United could mean end for Rashford – Owen – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Griezmann's arrival at United could mean end for Rashford – Owen
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Manchester United striker, Michael Owen, has said Marcus Rashford could end up paying the price, if Antoine Griezmann arrives in the summer from Atletico Madrid. Griezmann has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, but Owen warns …
