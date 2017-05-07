Group advises militants against attacking oil, gas installations

The Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC), a socio-cultural group, on Sunday advised the Niger Delta militant groups against resumption of attacks on oil and gas installations in the region.

Mr Emmanuel Ogba, the group’s National Coordinator, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt.

He said that resumption would be counter-productive now that government was addressing their grievances.

NAN recalls that a coalition of militant groups in the region threatened to resume attacks on oil and gas installations over alleged unfulfilled promises by the Federal Government.

The coalition accused the federal government of being insincere in addressing the challenges in the Niger Delta.

Ogba said that hostilities now would further plunge the nation into recession and impoverish Nigerians.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently toured the Niger Delta region and conceded that past administrations were unfair and unjust to the people.

“Government announced some measures to remedy the situation one of which is the establishment of modular refineries that will replace the illegal ones in the region.

“The federal government should be given reasonable time and allowed to implement its development programmes in the region which will benefit all.

“We appeal to those behind the threat to jettison the idea and remain part of the peaceful process as we hope that government will make good its promises,” he said.

The youth leader urged the federal government to speed up the process as the people were eager to see development in the region.

