Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Group Blasts Dickson Over Comments Against Jonathan – The Tide

Posted on May 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Tide

Group Blasts Dickson Over Comments Against Jonathan
The Tide
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (middle),his Deputy, Dr (Mrs)Ipalibo Harry Banigo and the CTC Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Hon. Chisom Kenneth Gbali, during the flag-off of construction of Old Aba Road by Mbano Camp in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.