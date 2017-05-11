Group chides Fani-Kayode over remarks on Buhari

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Yoruba group, Concerned O’oduwa Progressive Youth Assembly, COPYA, has faulted former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who called on the acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to be sworn-in as substantive President saying the remarks was uncalled for.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday in Lagos, President- General of COPYA, Mr Kola Salawu described Fani-Kayode’s call as a campaign of calumny against the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said: “He is running a campaign of calumny against the President and we think this is in the hope that he can drive a wedge between President Buhari and the Yoruba in his cabinet so that they can be shoved aside. This is likely FFK’s own way of ensuring he is regarded as a Yoruba voice after having turned the Federal Government against leaders in the region.”

Salawu said the call was aimed at pitching the Yoruba in government against other ethnic groups in the country.

He said: “Femi Fani-Kayode has however taken the proverbial sacrifice past the indicated road junction in his recent call on the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to take over government from President Muhammadu Buhari. FFK has backup vocalists in this demented call that has no place in the constitution. It is nothing short of a ploy to pitch the Yoruba in government, led by Vice President Osinbajo, against other ethnic groups in the country.”

“We are therefore warning that FFK and his likes are distracting the Vice President who assiduously goes about his duties as assigned to him by his boss, President Buhari. The recent issues raised by FFK in his incoherent response to a constitutional issue as regards President Buhari’s letter, as transmitted to the National Assembly, is clearly to cast the Vice President, who is now the Acting President, as a desperate person”, he added.

