Group lauds FG for facilitating SMEs growth in 2017 budget – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Group lauds FG for facilitating SMEs growth in 2017 budget
Vanguard
Enugu Coalition of Business and Professional Associations (ECOBPA) has lauded the Federal Government for various provisions in the 2017 Budget meant to facilitate the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The Coordinator of the group, Chief …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!