Group launches free surgery to restore sexual pleasure to victims of Female Genital Mutilation
The group also plans hospital dedicated to FGM victims and their medical needs in Burkina Faso.
The post Group launches free surgery to restore sexual pleasure to victims of Female Genital Mutilation appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!