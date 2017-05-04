Group partners LRCN to launch reading clubs in Abuja schools
“There is a huge decline in the reading culture of youths,” and official said.
The post Group partners LRCN to launch reading clubs in Abuja schools appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!