Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Group vows to shutdown Nigeria if Buhari fails to speak within two weeks

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A group, under the auspices of Concerned Nigerians, CN, has threatened to paralyze the nation’s economy if President Muhammadu Buhari failed to organize a media chat and address the nation on his ailing health within two weeks. The group said the silence and non-appearance of Buhari in public is becoming worrisome. CN, a pro-democracy group […]

Group vows to shutdown Nigeria if Buhari fails to speak within two weeks

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.