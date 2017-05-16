Group wants individuals behind Buhari’s death report exposed – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Group wants individuals behind Buhari's death report exposed
NAIJ.COM
The National Forum of Democrats has urged the office of the NSA and the DG, DSS to deploy resources at its disposal to unmask those behind the false news report of President Muhammadu Buhari's death, with a view to bringing them to book. It would be …
Why Nigerians Rate The Army Best Defence Agency
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!