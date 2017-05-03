Growth in data services lifts MTN’s Q1 revenue
MTN Group reported a 7.1 per cent rise in first-quarter group revenue helped by a strong performance in data services, the mobile phone operator said on Wednesday. MTN said in Johannesburg that data revenue, which contributed 20 per cent of total revenue, was up 29.4 per cent for the three months ended March 31. As…
