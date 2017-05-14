GTBank Masters Cup: Greensprings Schools, St Finbar’s shine

Quarterfinal matches of the 2017 GTBank Masters Cup football competition were decided at the weekend with the boys and girls teams of Greensprings Schools scaling through to the semi finals of the tournament.

Playing against Methodist Girls High School, Yaba on Thursday, Greensprings Schools girls overwhelmed their opponents with a 2-0 scoreline that did little justice to their dominance during the run of play.

Ansar-Ud-Deen College Isolo sent out Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School 3-1 via penalty shootout.

In another match, Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Itire were on another plain when they whitwashed Dowen College, Lekki 8-0, just as Queens College, Yaba dismissed International School Lagos 3-0

The battle was keener in the male category, as Greensprings Schools triumphed 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time. Jubril Martins were 5-3 better than St Gregory’s on penalties while Ansar-UL-Islam College, Agege shot down King’s College 1-0. A 5-0 victory by St Finbar’s College, Bariga over International School Lagos concluded the quarter final action on Friday.

Commenting on the competition, Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, said “We are proud to lead this initiative that provides an avenue for students to showcase their talents and passion for the game of football even as they remain committed to their academics.” He further stated that “This competition paves the way for youths to cultivate their sporting talents and aptitudes, while fostering and building a healthier lifestyle at a critical stage in their lives.”

