GTBank Principals Cup: Ijaiye Housing Estate, Isale Eko Grammar Sch are champs

A classic first half performance by Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Secondary School gave them a 2-0 victory over Ikotun Senior High School in the final of the 2017 GTBank-Lagos State Principals Cup. The final was played at the Teslim Balogun stadium Surulere Lagos yesterday.

The match which followed the female final began on an electrifying note with the Ijaiye lads showing early promise.

The first half ended 2-0 in their favour as the Ikotun Senior High School players were pinned to their own half in most of the time.

The second half witnessed a more competitive game as both sides put up commendable efforts to stop the one another. At least the Ikotun boys were able to contain the more aggressive Ijaiye Estate boys.

Earlier, Government Senior College, Agege and Isale Eko Grammar School had battled to a goaless draw in the girls final. The resultant penalty shootout saw the girls from Isale Eko overwhelm their opponents from Agege 5-4 to win the 2017 GTBank Lagos Principals Cup

The post GTBank Principals Cup: Ijaiye Housing Estate, Isale Eko Grammar Sch are champs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

