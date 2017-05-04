GTBank Supports SMEs with Food Fair

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) has revealed that over 100 operators of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in the food industry participated in its recently held food and drink fair in Lagos.

The bank explained that it also used the event to sensitise operators in the industry about its foreign exchange (FX) sales to SMEs by placing notice about its branches that they could access FX.

“We printed over 10,000 Form Q which were distributed at the venue to SMEs,” it stated in a note on Wednesday. The food and drink event was organised to support SMEs. The two -day event offered small businesses in the food industry free and vibrant platform to connect with a wider segment of their target markets as well as experts in their business fields.

The 2016 edition of the GTBank Food and Drink Fair had over 90 exhibitors from the food sector and attracted more than 25,000 guests.

But the 2017 edition expanded on the favourite features of the previous event, such as MasterClasses led by internationally renowned chefs and sales exhibitions by small businesses. It also provided new and exciting features such as a farmersâ€™ market, where SMEs involved in agriculture showcased and sold fresh and organic farm products, and a baking masterclass for children. There were also a diverse range of restaurants that offered mouth-watering dishes, outdoor grills and thrilling entertainment as well as savoury wine tastings to enable attendees experience an exciting and eclectic mix of undiscovered brands and household names alike.

