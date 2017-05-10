GTBankMastersCup (Season 6) Enters Quarter Finals Stage

The Quarter-final matches of the 2017 GTBank Masters Cup (Season 6) are set to hold on Thursday the 11th and Friday the 12th of May, 2017 at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos. The knock-out phase of the prestigious football tournament will feature 8 games that will see the last 16 teams in both the…

The post GTBankMastersCup (Season 6) Enters Quarter Finals Stage appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

