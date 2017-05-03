Guard Your Utterances, Nasarawa Assembly Cautions Al-Makura’s Aides

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday cautioned aides to Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura to guard their utterances in the interest of the harmonious relationship that exist between the legislature and the executive in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, handed down the caution after the House adopted its Adhoc Committee’s report investigating the alleged uncomplimentary comments made by Governor Almakura’s Special Adviser on Gender Relations, Rehabilitation and Disability, Hajiya Hajara Danyaro.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that to maintain and consolidate on the cordial relationship existing between the executive and legislature arms of government in the state, the governor’s aides must guard their utterances so as not to incite the public against the lawmakers.

According to him,” All appointees to the governor should be cautioned in their public conducts and utterances in order not to jeopardise the mutual and cordial relationship enjoyed by the legislature and the executive arms of government”.

The Speaker directed the clerk to the House to communicate the house resolution to Danyaro to tender a written apology clarifying the air that all members are yet to collect their constituency allowances within one week.

The Speaker assured the people of the state of the assembly readiness to continue to partner with the executive arm in order to carry the state to the greater height.

LEADERSHIP reports that the House also confirmed Dr Shehu Usman-Yamusa III, the Emir of Keffi, as the Chancellor of the Nasarawa state university in Keffi.

