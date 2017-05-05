Guardiola: Mourinho Will Field A Strong Team Against Arsenal

Pep Guardiola believes quite strongly that Jose Mourinho will select the strongest Manchester United squad to face Arsenal.

United United have a long injury list to contend with, as the match against Arsenal falls between their Europa League semifinal game against Celta Vigo.

Mourinho is without Shaw, Rojo and Ibrahimovic, who have been ruled out for the season and will also be missing Young and Rashford.

But Guardiola says he doubts his old rival would ever throw the towel in.

“I am pretty sure that United is going to London to win the game,” the Catalan told reporters.

“What I know a little bit about the times I faced my colleague Jose Mourinho, he is never going to drop even one game.

“It doesn’t matter about the team he’s going to play, his decision is he is going to travel to London to win the game.”

