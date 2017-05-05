Guardiola Regrets Not Using Aguero And Jesus Together Sooner

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is regretting not having enough time to test out the relationship between Jesus and Aguero.

The pair oof strikers played together for the first time last weekend and they scored one goal apiece.

Aguero sustained an injury, as he assisted Jesus’ equaliser, after the Argentine restored parity from the spot after Negredo’s opener.

Guardiola told a pre-match news conference he would have liked to more frequently depart from his preference for one central striker and play the duo in tandem.

“I would have preferred to play with him and Sergio together because of our lack of goals this season,” he said.

“We could have adjusted something. The last game was the first time we played with two strikers – [out and out] strikers.

“We would have needed a little bit to adjust. It is complicated to do that [but] our lack of goals this season would have been better.

“Of course we have him, we have Keli [Kelechi Iheanacho], we have other players to try to score goals.”

