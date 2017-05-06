Guardiola Wants United To Win Europa League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hoping their rivals, Manchester United win the Europa League.

Manchester City have strengthened their hold in the top four after a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace , sending them into third ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

United face Arsenal on Sunday and are four points behind City in fifth, but their commitment in the Europa League, will see Mourinho tinker with the lineup.

And Pep Guardiola is hoping his rival during their time in the La Liga, wins the Europa League.

“We have four teams fighting for two places,” he told a post-match news conference.

“Hopefully United can focus on the Europa League and next season we shall see five English teams in Europe which would be amazing.”

