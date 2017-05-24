Guardiola’s family escapes Manchester Arena terror attack

Pep Guardiola’s wife and two daughters escaped unharmed from the suicide bomb attack in Manchester on Monday night.

The Manchester City manager’s wife Cristina Serra and their two daughters, Maria and Valentina, were among 21,000 fans at the city centre venue to see American singer Ariana Grande.

Manchester City have declined to comment. Reports of the Guardiola family initially emerged in Spain, but Sky Sports News HQ understands the reports are accurate.

Guardiola was due to fly to Abu Dhabi to discuss his first season in charge at the Etihad with the club’s hierarchy. City refused to comment on whether that trip had been postponed.

Police have set up a help centre for anyone needing assistance at Gate 11 of City’s Etihad Stadium.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that 22 people have died and 59 were injured during an explosion which happened shortly after the concert finished at the sold-out Arena.

Police say the attack was carried out by one man, who died in the blast.

Both Manchester clubs, City captain Vincent Kompany, the Football Association and UEFA were among those to express their condolences to the victims and their families.

