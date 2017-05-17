Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Guideline For Printing NYSC Call-Up Letters

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

NYSC schedules the 2017 Batch A Orientation course to commence from Tuesday May 23, to Monday June 12, 2017 nationwide

The information regarding printing of the call up letters was contained in the scheme’s Batch A 2017 official time table which was displayed on its website nysc.gov.ng According to the information posted: “The Management of the scheme has scheduled the 2017 Batch A Orientation course to commence from Tuesday, 23rd May to Monday, 12th June, 2017 nationwide.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Prospective Corps members are expected to log on to the NYSC portal to commence printing of their call-up letters from 18th may to 23rd may 2017. “While those who did not subscribe for online printing should start collection of Call-up letters from 18th may from their various institutions of graduation “When you eventually receive your call-up letter either via email or institution, make sure you read it very well, at least three (3) times before printing it out. “Those that will receive via email are in better advantage because they have the opportunity to print their call-up letters, anywhere, any time and many times. “They cannot lose their Call-up letters because since they have the opportunity to print and re-print many copies at any time. “Those that will receive via institution are in less advantage. Well, we advise you to guide your call-up letter with your life if you’re in this category. If anything happened to it, no more, you cannot retrieve it. “You must go to camp with your call-up letter which must be in coloured format.”

The post Guideline For Printing NYSC Call-Up Letters appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.