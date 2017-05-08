Guinea death toll from minibus crash rises to 23
The death toll from a head-on crash between a truck and a minibus packed with people going to a wedding in Guinea has risen to 23, hospital authorities said Monday. The deadly crash took place on Saturday just north of the capital Conakry, when a minibus was crushed by a truck loaded with sand. […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
