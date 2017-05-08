Guinea death toll from minibus crash rises to 23

The death toll from a head-on crash between a truck and a minibus packed with people going to a wedding in Guinea has risen to 23, hospital authorities said Monday. The deadly crash took place on Saturday just north of the capital Conakry, when a minibus was crushed by a truck loaded with sand. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

