Guinea forecasts 6.7 pct GDP growth for 2017 – Reuters Africa

May 27, 2017

Guinea forecasts 6.7 pct GDP growth for 2017
CONAKRY May 27 (Reuters) – Guinea's government has forecast gross domestic product growth of 6.7 percent this year, up from 3.8 percent in 2016 as the West African country recovers from an Ebola epidemic that killed thousands and hurt the economy.

