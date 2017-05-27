Guinea forecasts 6.7 pct GDP growth for 2017 – Reuters Africa
Guinea forecasts 6.7 pct GDP growth for 2017
Reuters Africa
CONAKRY May 27 (Reuters) – Guinea's government has forecast gross domestic product growth of 6.7 percent this year, up from 3.8 percent in 2016 as the West African country recovers from an Ebola epidemic that killed thousands and hurt the economy.
