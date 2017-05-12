Gunfire in I Coast barracks after rebels ‘apologise’ for mutiny – News24
|
News24
|
Gunfire in I Coast barracks after rebels 'apologise' for mutiny
News24
Bouak – Sporadic gunfire rang out overnight in a military barracks in Ivory Coast's second city of Bouake, where a mutiny erupted in January, an AFP journalist said on Friday. The shots were heard just hours after national television broadcast a …
