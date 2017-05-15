Gunmen abduct Permanent Secretary of Ondo Hospital Management Board, Niran Ikuomola, demand N70m

The Permanent Secretary of Ondo State Hospital Management Board (HMB) Dr. Niran Ikuomola, has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen. Dr. Ikuomola and his driver were abducted on Sunday evening along the Lokoja/Abuja expressway. The Permanent Secretary was on his way to Abuja for an official assignment when his vehicle was ambushed by the hoodlums. […]

