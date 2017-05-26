Gunmen abduct principal, students in Lagos

UNKNOWN gunmen yesterday morning invaded Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, abducting the principals of the senior secondary school and junior secondary school, along with some students. Last October, kidnappers attacked the same school, seizing four students, two members of staff, including a vice principal. In the earlier incident, gunmen cladding in military camouflages entered […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

