Gunmen attack Imo State house of Assembly

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers attacked the Imo State house of Assembly complex situated in Owerri, the state capital, carting away valuables, office equipment, electronics and other vital documents. According to reports, it was learnt that the latest attack was the third in 2017. A lawmaker, Emma Orie, who represents Ohaji /Egbema state constituency …

