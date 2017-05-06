Gunmen invade home of Adoke’s brother — in search of ‘hidden dollars’ – TheCable
TheCable
Gunmen invade home of Adoke's brother — in search of 'hidden dollars'
TheCable
Unidentified gunmen invaded the home of Bashir Adoke, a younger brother of former attorney-general of the federation, Mohammed Adoke, in the wee hours of Saturday. The house is located at Nagazi, Okehi local government area of Kogi state. TheCable …
