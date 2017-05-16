Gunmen Kidnap Ondo Perm Sec, Demand N70M For His Release

Some unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Niran Ikuomola, on Sunday in Kogi State.

It was gathered that Ikuomola was kidnapped together with his driver on Sunday evening along the Lokoja/Abuja expressway, when going to Abuja for an official assignment.

Speaking on the incident, the secretary of the state Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Roland Arohunmolase, who broke the news to newsmen in Akure, the state capital, said the Permanent Secretary was ambushed by unknown gunmen.

Arohunmolase further stated that one of the abductors contacted the family to confirm the incident, demanding N70 million as ransom for their victims.

His words: “Ikuomola was abducted yesterday (Sunday) with his driver on the Lokoja-Abuja road while on his way to Abuja for an official function. The kidnappers have contacted us this morning (Monday) demanding the sum of N70 million before he could be released to his family.”

Speaking on the matter, when contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, said since the incident occurred outside the jurisdiction of Ondo State, the police officers in Kogi State would take it up.

“Am not yet aware, although, it is outside our jurisdiction but am sure some of our colleagues (police) in Kogi would have taken prompt action on it,” he said.

